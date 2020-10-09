Ready Player One author Ernest Cline reveals sequel's story line
The top-secret story of Ready Player Two has finally been revealed.
Author Ernest Cline unveiled the book jacket copy for his eagerly anticipated Ready Player One sequel at New York Comic Con on Friday.
Here's the official description that sets up Cline's next adventure in the OASIS:
Clearly, there's a lot to unpack there.
The "two worlds at stake" seem to suggest that not only is the OASIS in jeopardy, like in the first novel, but the real world as well.
One can only imagine what the secretive new technology is… but certain Black Mirror episodes are coming to mind.
Cline participated in this year’s virtual NYCC via a Zoom interview with Wil Wheaton (the audiobook narrator for both of the RP books).
Ready Player Two is a sequel to Cline's 2011 debut novel, which was a runaway best-seller and spawned a 2018 hit film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg. There's no deal for a film yet based on the sequel, but one has to imagine that an eventual adaptation is likely.
Ready Player Two will be released Nov. 24.
