Order up some quatro queso dos fritos, because Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are back on the case.

Peacock unveiled the first trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus during the movie's New York Comic-Con panel Saturday — and you can watch it exclusively above. The hilarious spot promises new twists on classic bits ("Flame suck it!"), silly disguises, and a surprise cameo from Tears for Fears singer Curt Smith, who previously guest-starred in three episodes during Psych's initial eight-season run on USA Network.

Picking up where Psych 2: Lassie Come Home left off, the threequel follows our favorite fake psychic detectives on "their most personal case yet," according to the trailer, as they investigate Gus' pregnant fiancée Selene (Jazmyn Simon), who may not be who she says she is. And is anyone surprised given Gus' track record in the romance department? Not only is she still married to a mysterious man they need to find before the wedding, but Selene isn't even her real name. (Fingers crossed it actually is Prince!) Hopefully, they get this sorted out before Gus and Selene walk down the aisle!

PSYCH2: Lassie Come Home James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill in 'Psych 2' | Credit: James Dittinger/Peacock

During Saturday's panel, which was moderated by EW's Chancellor Agard, Roday Rodriguez, Hill, and Simon joined Psych creator and Psych 3 director Steve Franks, executive producer Chris Henze, and stars Maggie Lawson (Juliet O'Hara), Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick), Corbin Bernsen (Henry Spencer), and Timothy Omundson (Carlton Lassiter) to preview the tomfoolery coming this November.

"I shook my head, I laughed till I cried, and I'm sure I texted James and was like, 'You guys are crazy,'" said Simon, explaining her initial reaction after reading the Psych 3 script and learning about Selene's wild backstory. "I loved it. It felt very on-brand for her. I thought they were so creative because she's such an oddball and she's such a fun character to play, so I feel like everybody would be like, 'Yeah, that seems about right.'"

"I think Henry Spencer said it right that there may be something wrong with my picker," said Hill, reflecting on the fact that Gus has found himself in yet another twisty romantic relationship. "I thought this time he was really going to do it right, but of course, something has to come up along the way...Hopefully with this go around, it'll all work out in the end for Gus — at least for right now."

With a wedding and baby on the way, Gus is moving past Shawn into a new stage of adulthood; however, Roday Rodriguez does believe Shawn will eventually come around. "I think it's sobering because the plan was always to live next door to each other and have adjoining waterslides," said the star, who co-wrote the movie with Franks. "I think the overriding emotional spine for Shawn is always that he wants his best friend to be happy."

As Shawn and Gus chase this case, Selene turns to Juliet and Chief Vick for help, thus further developing the friendship that started to take shape in the last movie. In some ways, it seems as though Juliet has finally found her Gus. "It's the best, because Jazmyn and I, in real life, are very close," said Lawson. "We've never actually seen [Juliet] have a friend, and I love that we're kind of playing that like, 'Nothing is going to break my bond with Selene — like Shawn, nothing. I finally have this friend so I am protecting her at all costs.'"

Psych Timothy Omundson as Carlton Lassiter, Maggie Lawson as Juliet O'Hara, and James Roday Rodriguez as Shawn Spencer on 'Psych' | Credit: Alan Zenuk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nelson fondly recalled a fun "ladies night" the three women had while shooting. "That's what we dubbed it when Maggie, Jazmyn, and I had a couple of scenes together," she said. "It was just so nice to have that kind of energy on the set because it was very different from the bromance that we know and love on our show. So, it was kind of a nice little time to have like a girlmance."

Elsewhere in the movie, Lassiter, who was last seen recovering in a facility after he was severely wounded in the field, is readjusting to life back on the force and trying to figure out what's next for him. "The great thing about this is that Lassiter's recovery really mirrors my actual recovery in complete reality," said Omundson, who suffered a stroke right before production began on the first Psych movie. "I'm shooting this today in the same room where Maggie and I shot our FaceTime call for Psych the original movie, and I could barely speak at the time. So, it's kind of nice to be back here in this room now thinking [about] how far I've come and how far Lassiter has come."

Overall, the cast and producers believe Psych 3 takes all of the characters in a more mature direction.

"Corbin says, 'it's the most grown-up Psych' because everybody is sort of reaching a crossroads in their life," said Franks, who co-wrote the movie with Roday Rodriguez. "This movie is about, now what? What's the thing after you become an adult? What's next? Each character goes through that." That being said, don't worry Psych is still Psych. "The last 20 minutes of this movie are the craziest thing we've ever done and probably the proudest thing that I feel ever to be involved with," Franks said.

Psych 3: This Is Gus begins streaming Thursday, Nov. 18 on Peacock.

