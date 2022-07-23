Picard season 3 reveals first look at the Next Generation crew's return

The Star Trek: Next Generation Enterprise crew is back together and it feels so good.

"You're only as good as those around you," Picard says in a teaser video released alongside the portrait imagery.

"These days on the Enterprise made me a better man, a better father, a better friend," Forge says.

"Do not presume what I have and have not sacrificed for this," Dorn remarks in full Worf makeup.

Stewart and McFadden appeared alongside Kurtzman and executive producer Rod Roddenberry at the Star Trek panel. A specific premiere date for Picard season 3 wasn't revealed, but the show will return sometime next year.

Picard season 3 posters of LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton return as Word and La Forge in 'Star Trek: Picard' season 3. | Credit: Paramount +

Brent Spiner played Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation and reprised the role for Picard, in addition to playing the characters Dr. Altan Inigo Soong and Adam Soong. Spiner, too, will return for Picard season 3.

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday," Terry Matalas, the showrunner and executive producer on Picard season 3, had said in a previous statement. "It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction. So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season 3!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E6 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: To thine own self be true By Nick Schager

115302_3462b S1 E3 Recap Star Trek: Picard: Assembling a crew By Nick Schager

STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E2 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: A new mission begins By Nick Schager

STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E1 Recap Star Trek: Picard premiere recap: The past, reborn By Nick Schager