Ashley Tisdale, Phineas and Ferb creators share opening song from new Disney+ movie

During a virtual Comic-Con panel on Saturday, creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, along with director Bob Bowen and voice actors Ashley Tisdale, Maulik Pancholy, Vincent Martella, and Dee Bradley Baker, unveiled a clip of the movie's opening musical number. "Such a Beautiful Day," sung by Tisdale as the title characters' high-strung sister Candace, reintroduces viewers to the premise of the long-running Disney Channel series, with Candace struggling against the urge to try to "bust" her brothers by exposing their fantastical creations to their mother. (You can also stream the song on Spotify.)

The new movie follows Phineas and Ferb on a mission to rescue Candace after she's abducted by aliens, while their sister, unbeknownst to them, has found a utopia on a far-off planet free from pesky little brothers.

During the panel, the creators and cast also teased what else to expect in the movie — including a very meta bit involving Povenmire and Marsh and an unexpected duet between evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Alyson Stoner's plucky Isabella — and discussed returning to the characters and world of the series after several years away.

"When [Tisdale] came in [to record], she was like, 'Well, let me just see if I can find Candace again. Let me just play around with it a little bit, because I haven't done Candace in so long,'" Povenmire said. "And she just immediately hit this crazy stride. Like, the very first thing out of the box was like, 'She's still in there. You don't have to look for her too far.'"

You can also get an extended look at the "Such a Beautiful Day" clip in the full panel above (starting at the 33:33 mark). Candace Against the Universe debuts Aug. 28 on Disney+.

