Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have bigger concerns than bad weather when the century-spanning Starz series returns in early 2022.

Jamie and Claire contend with winter weather and impending Revolution in Outlander season 6 first footage

Fraser's Ridge or Winterfell?

On Saturday, Starz dropped the first footage from the sixth season of its century-spanning drama Outlander during the show's panel at New York Comic Con. And from the looks of things, winter has come to the Ridge.

The clip features a snowy North Carolina (but really Scotland where production takes place), some new arrivals on the Ridge, and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) watching someone nail a sign to a post telling locals to "refuse British goods," before a group of redcoats descend on their home. "It's starting," Claire tells her husband. "The storm, the war, it's almost here."

Outlander Season 6 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie on 'Outlander' season 6 | Credit: Robert Wilson/Starz

In addition to the imminent arrival of the American Revolution, Jamie and Claire and their extended family have to deal with the arrival of the Christie family on Fraser's Ridge — and they're sure to shake things up. There's also a lot of worried expressions in the teaser so we're sure, as always, things aren't going smoothly for our favorite Frasers.

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, season 6 is based on material from the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Gabaldon joined the show's executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Balfe, Heughan, John Bell (Young Ian), César Domboy (Fergus) and Lauren Lyle (Marsali) for Saturday's discussion. Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie) were not present, but will return for the show's new season.

Earlier this year, Starz announced the pick-up of the seventh season of Outlander which will be based on the seventh of the eight books in the series, entitled An Echo in the Bone.

Season 6 of Outlander arrives on Starz in early 2022. Check out the teaser above.

