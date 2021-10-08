Watch the original I Know What You Did Last Summer stars crash the series' NYCC panel

If anybody knows about being haunted by the ghosts of their past, it's the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer .

On Oct. 15, Amazon will drop the first four episodes of its I Know What You Did Last Summer remake, a series that follows a group of teenagers one year after the fatal car accident that ruined their graduation night. Ahead of the series' release, the cast got together for a panel at New York Comic Con, but that's where things took a turn. What started as a normal panel became much more when the stars of the 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer film showed up with their own questions.