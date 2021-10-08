Watch the original I Know What You Did Last Summer stars crash the series' NYCC panel
Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Jennifer Love Hewitt paid the new cast a surprise visit!
If anybody knows about being haunted by the ghosts of their past, it's the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
On Oct. 15, Amazon will drop the first four episodes of its I Know What You Did Last Summer remake, a series that follows a group of teenagers one year after the fatal car accident that ruined their graduation night. Ahead of the series' release, the cast got together for a panel at New York Comic Con, but that's where things took a turn. What started as a normal panel became much more when the stars of the 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer film showed up with their own questions.
Specifically, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr., who once experienced their own fatal car accident, showed up to pass the torch to the new cast.
Watch their shocked reaction in the video above.
