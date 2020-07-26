NOS4A2 Comic-Con panel drops trailer for second-half of season 2
Panel featured actor Zachary Quinto, showrunner Jami O'Brien, and author Joe Hill.
Christmas came early for fans of the AMC horror show NOS4A2 on Saturday, in more senses than one, as a trailer for the second half of season 2 premiered in the course of the series's Comic-Con panel. The remote conversation about the supernatural saga featured actor Zachary Quinto, showrunner Jami O'Brien, and author Joe Hill, who wrote the 2013 novel upon which the show is based. The panel was moderated by [consults notes] oh, hey, me!
Season 2 of AMC's Joe Hill adaptation NOS4A2 picked up eight years after the events of the horror show's first season. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy the vampiric Charlie Manx (Quinto) while Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Cummings' character — her 8-year-old son Wayne (Jason David).
NOS4A2 costars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jahkara Smith, EbonMoss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, and Mattea Conforti.
Watch the show's new trailer above.
Related content:
NOS4A2 (2019 TV series)
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
Comments