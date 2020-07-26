NOS4A2 Comic-Con panel drops trailer for second-half of season 2

Christmas came early for fans of the AMC horror show NOS4A2 on Saturday, in more senses than one, as a trailer for the second half of season 2 premiered in the course of the series's Comic-Con panel. The remote conversation about the supernatural saga featured actor Zachary Quinto, showrunner Jami O'Brien, and author Joe Hill, who wrote the 2013 novel upon which the show is based. The panel was moderated by [consults notes] oh, hey, me!