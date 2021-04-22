The return of real-life conventions is in sight. On Thursday, ReedPop revealed their plans to hold in-person versions of multiple comic cons later this year.

After a year of virtual conventions, several cities will see live events return this fall. Florida Supercon will hit the Miami Beach Convention Center from Sept. 10-12, New York Comic Con will return to the Javits Center (currently one of the city's primary vaccination sites) during its typical timeframe of Oct. 7-10, Emerald City Comic Con will run at the Washington State Convention Center from Dec. 2-5, and C2E2 will come to Chicago's McCormick Place on Dec. 10-12.

More Americans are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations every day, but lest you think these returns to in-person interaction are premature, ReedPop also detailed the safety protocols that will be in place for these conventions. All shows will be run with reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing, face coverings are required to be worn at all times within the venues, temperature screenings will be required upon entry, and there will be a general increase in sanitization and cleaning.

The organization also said they are adopting a "firm no handshakes, no high-fives, no hugs policy." In a letter to fans, ReedPop executive Kristina Rogers encouraged wannabe attendees to "start practicing now" at interacting via elbow bumps and air hugs rather than physical touching. You can find more details about ReedPop's safety plans here.

NY Comic Con Credit: Steven A Henry/Getty Images

Anyone who still doesn't feel comfortable with returning to in-person events can take comfort in the fact that there will be a virtual event companion running alongside all these physical conventions.

San Diego Comic-Con is also planning to split the difference by hosting a virtual event, much like last year's, this July and then an in-person event over Thanksgiving weekend in November. That plan has come under criticism from fans and industry professionals who noted many people had to spend 2020 Thanksgiving separated from their families for safety and probably won't want to give up two in a row. In the wake of that discourse, it's hard not to notice that the September, October, and December dates for these ReedPop conventions conveniently do not interfere with any holidays.