Ghostbusters Afterlife panel coming to New York Comic Con 2021
Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman will be joined by members of the Ghostbusters Afterlife cast during the Oct. 8 panel, which will feature never-before-seen clips.
Who ya gonna call next month? Ghostbusters: Afterlife! The highly-anticipated next chapter of the Ghostbusters universe is coming to New York Comic Con and bringing some very special guests along with it.
Fans can join director Jason Reitman, producer (and director of the original films) Ivan Reitman, and members of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast on October 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Javits Center in New York City for a special panel that will feature a conversation celebrating the franchise and include never-before-seen clips from the new film. (Ticket info is available on the N.Y. Comic Con website.)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife screened for the first time at CinemaCon, eliciting mostly positive first reactions from journalists, including EW's own Lauren Huff who noted that "easter eggs and nostalgia fill just about every frame, but the story still manages to feel fresh and new."
Written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife tells the story of a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) who move to a new town and discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters — and the legacy their grandfather left behind. The film also stars Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, and original Ghostbusters cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife will arrive exclusively in movie theaters on Nov. 19.
