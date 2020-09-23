Our endless plague year rages on, but there is still pop culture to be celebrated and entertainment news to be shared, so New York Comic Con 2020 is still happening — just in virtual form. This year's convention will take place Oct. 8-11, and like San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, it will be entirely virtual in a partnership with YouTube.

Check out a list of confirmed virtual panels for this year's NYCC below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Noon ET: Star Trek Universe (CBS All Access)

Once again NYCC will host a panel updating fans on all things Star Trek. First up is Star Trek: Lower Decks, as creator Mike McMahan and the series cast will break down the season 1 finale of the animated series with host (and Star Trek veteran in his own right) Wil Wheaton. Then, the Star Trek: Discovery cast and showrunners will preview season 3 (ahead of its Oct. 15 premiere on CBS All Access) in a discussion moderated by EW's Sarah Rodman.

2:15 p.m. ET: Truth Seekers (Amazon)

Executive producer and series star Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) will discuss the making of this eight-episode supernatural horror comedy series alongside costars Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Emma D'Arcy (Hanna), Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange). The discussion will be moderated by IGN's Terri Schwartz.

3:05 p.m. ET: Utopia (Amazon)

Based on the 2013 British series of the same name, Utopia is a twisted eight-episode thriller from showrunner Gillian Flynn (Sharp Objects) that follows a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in their favorite graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. In addition to Flynn, this panel will include stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, and Cory Michael Smith in a Q&A moderated by Variety's Danielle Turchiano. Read EW's interview with Cusack about the series here.

3:55 p.m. EST: Alex Rider (Amazon)

Author Anthony Horowitz's popular coming-of-age spy series is becoming a TV show. Horowitz and series star Otto Farrant (Salmon Fishing in the Yemen) will preview the show, whose protagonist has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage, and now finds himself reluctantly working undercover to investigate his uncle's death in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. The show will air on IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service.

4:15 p.m. EST: The Boys (Amazon)

Season 2 of The Boys will still have a few episodes left to air by the time of New York Comic Con, so the cast and showrunner Eric Kripke will answer fans' burning questions and tease what's to come in the "shocking finale."

4:50 p.m. EST: Invincible (Amazon)

Creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman has already found massive success in TV with the adaptation of one of his long-running Image comics, The Walking Dead. Now another of his epic sagas — the superhero comic Invincible — is becoming an adult animated series. Kirkman will preview what fans can expect from the adaptation.

Friday, Oct. 9

12:40 p.m. ET: The Stand (CBS All-Access)

Stephen King's iconic post-apocalyptic novel about a deadly global plague has already been adapted for television once, but now it's getting a second go while an actual deadly global plague is happening. Series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague, alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, will discuss what fans can expect from the newest version of The Stand when the series premieres Dec. 17 on CBS All Access. The panel will be moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.

Timing TBD

The following Hulu shows are confirmed to have a presence in New York Comic Con 2020, but specific details about their virtual panels have not yet been released.

Helstrom

Monsterland

M.O.D.O.K.

Animaniacs

Books of Blood

