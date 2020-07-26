New Girl reunion(s) coming to Jake Johnson's animated Netflix series Hoops

This better not be another Prank Sinatra special!

Earlier this week, Netflix released the first look at Jake Johnson's new animated comedy Hoops, in which he plays a hotheaded, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. And the actor has now surrounded himself with a very familiar team.

During Hoops' Comic-Con@Home panel, the series revealed its loaded guest-star roster, which includes Johnson's fellow New Girl alums Max Greenfield (who moderated the Comic-Con discussion), Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr. Among the other additions are Nick Swardson, Sam Richardson, and Will Forte, who join regulars Johnson, Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles (Riggle, Funches, and King also all appeared on New Girl).

Created by Ben Hoffman (The Late Late Show), who once guest-starred on New Girl, Hoops follows the pathetic and shameless Coach Hopkins' (Johnson) mission to turn around his awful squad in hopes of turning his own miserable life around and getting promoted up to the "big leagues."

Back in March, we wrote about why New Girl was the perfect quarantine comfort binge (watch the accompanying discussion above).

Hoops premieres Aug. 21 on Netflix.