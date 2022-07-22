The National Treasure: Edge of History cast is holding out hope Nicolas Cage will appear in season 2: 'We will beg'

Apparently, securing time in Nicolas Cage's schedule is more challenging than stealing the Declaration of Independence.

While sitting down with EW in our Comic-Con studio, the cast and showrunners of forthcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History revealed that they had tried their darnedest to get Cage to reprise his role in the franchise as treasure hunter Ben Gates (other film stars Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel are confirmed to be returning to their characters).

But still, they're not ruling out Cage's participation at a future date. "If we get a season 2 we will beg to get him," said showrunner Marianne Wibberly. "We love the guy. He's a wonderful person, a great actor. He was our first choice for the Ben Gates character. We never thought of anyone else. He definitely has a big presence in the show."

Nicolas Cage in 'National Treasure'

Writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley had long wanted to create a National Treasure TV show and expand the universe, so they were more than happy to jump into action when Disney+ approached them about the possibility. The series picks up 17 years after the last movie, National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007), and centers on a younger cast of characters. "We wanted to go younger," says Marianne. "We also wanted to go female-centric; all female-centric historical figures, some females in there that people don't know about."

And the series also promises many ties to the characters of the original films in its new faces. Jake Austin Walker, who plays Liam, elaborated: "My character Liam Sadusky is the grandson of Peter Sadusky, Harvey Keitel, the legend. He was the lead FBI agent in the first two movies and that's a really fun connection to the movies as well. Peter had so much to do with treasure-hunting in his past and it's a big, big part of my family that Liam wants nothing to do with because he's seen firsthand the dangers of following a life like that."

Watch the video above for more. A release date for National Treasure: Edge of History has yet to be announced.

