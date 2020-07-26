Nathan Fillion won't rest until all his Firefly costars appear on 'The Rookie'

Once a Browncoat, always a Browncoat...

Fillion currently stars on ABC's The Rookie and shared some memories from this past season, which welcomed Huertas, Dever, and Tudyk as guest stars for fun mini-reunions. While chatting with Torres, he also put her on the spot, asking if she'd come guest star on The Rookie, which has been picked up for a third season.

"Yes, I would. Absolutely," Torres replied, before adding a caveat: "You'll have to promise you'll actually be there because when I came on Castle, you bailed." Torres appeared on season 5 of Castle as a Real Housewives-esque reality star suspected of murdering one of her fellow castmates.

Hawley promised there wouldn't be a repeat of that scenario. "There's no way I'd bring you on the show and not write you into Nathan's story," he said.

Tudyk already appeared on season 2 of The Rookie as Ellroy Basso, a mild-mannered, crime-scene cleanup expert, technically known as a bioremediation specialist. He got involved with Fillion's John Nolan when a crime-scene cleanup took a dramatic turn in episode 8. Tudyk pointed out that his character didn't die and even embarked on a romance at the episode's conclusion.

Fillion jumped at the chance to welcome his friend back to the show. "We should revisit that," he said. "That event in your character's life was so transformative he became a self-defense teacher."

It sounds like Fillion won't rest until all his Firefly buds stop by Nolan's precinct.

