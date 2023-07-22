Choosing your fighter just got a superpowered twist.

During a panel with NetherRealm Studios at Comic-Con 2023 on Friday, the long-rumored special guest characters for Mortal Kombat 1 were officially revealed when fans were treated to a teaser featuring The Boys' supervillain Homelander, Invincible's Omni-Man, and Peacemaker's, well, Peacemaker. The video, which you can watch below, also offers a look at the franchise-familiar characters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, who will round out the pack.

Back in May, an Amazon Italy listing for the premium edition of the game leaked the characters' involvement, but they hadn't been officially unveiled until now.

'Mortal Kombat 1' 'Mortal Kombat 1' | Credit: Mortal Kombat/Youtube

Homelander, Omni-Man, and Peacemaker join a long line of pop culture figures who've appeared in Mortal Kombat games. The Terminator, RoboCop, Rambo, Predator, and more have made similar appearances.

This isn't the first time that Homelander, played by Antony Starr on the Prime Video series, has made the leap to a popular video game franchise — he recently dropped into Call of Duty. A version of Peacemaker, meanwhile, previously appeared as an emote in Fortnite Battle Royale, and in the puzzle video game Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure.

During the Comic-Con panel Friday, it was confirmed that Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka will also be playable in the new game, which was first officially named in May. The fighting game is set to be the 12th major installment in the series and is described as both a sequel to 2019's Mortal Kombat 11 and a franchise reboot of sorts.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch Sept. 19 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.