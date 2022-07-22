Michelle Rodriguez says Vin Diesel's closet has 'the paraphernalia of a Dungeons & Dragons fiend'

"It's great. I get to rub it in his face," the actress tells EW of teasing her Fast & Furious costar about her role in new Dungeons & Dragons film.

Vin Diesel loves Dungeons & Dragons like Dominic Toretto loves family, and one of his Fast & Furious costars just gave some new insight into how far the actor's obsession goes.

Michelle Rodriguez, who's starred with Diesel in five of the Fast films, visited EW's video studio at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday alongside fellow castmembers of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the popular tabletop role-playing game.

Michelle Rodriguez and actor Vin diesel attend the 'Fast & Furious 6' South Korea Premiere Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel at the 'Fast & Furious 6' premiere | Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

When asked if well-known D&D superfan Diesel was jealous of her being in the film, Rodriguez began her answer by explaining just how much the action star loves playing the game.

"Dude, he's a Dungeon Master," she said, referring to the player who organizes and controls the details and challenges of a given adventure. "If you ever took a look at his closet, he's got all the paraphernalia of a Dungeons & Dragons fiend," she added.

According to Rodriguez, Diesel even applies his D&D skills to his day job. "He puts a lot of his Dungeon Master techniques into making movies and producing them," she said.

As for whether he's jealous over her involvement in the film, Rodriguez admitted, "Yeah it's great. I get to rub it in his face."

EW's San Diego Comic-Con Portraits Michelle-Rodriguez 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' star Michelle Rodriguez | Credit: Gizelle Hernandez for EW

The first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves debuted out of Comic-Con on Thursday, giving the rest of the avid D&D fandom a peek into what the film is all about. EW also sat down with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and producer Jeremy Latcham prior to the trailer reveal to learn more.

"It's a group of very different people — some of 'em not even people — coming together essentially for a heist," said Daley. "So it starts as a heist movie and then it becomes something much greater when they realize the stakes are much, much bigger than what they're after. It's them facing the reality of being better than what they ever thought they could be to essentially save the city."

Watch the full video from our Comic-Con studio with the cast above, and check out Rodriguez's comments on Diesel about 6 minutes in. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is scheduled to hit theaters next year on March 3, 2023.

