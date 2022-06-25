Marvel Studios is sure to receive a hero's welcome at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Studio chief Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel would have a presence at the fan-centric summer confab during a virtual press conference Friday for its latest superhero flick, Thor: Love and Thunder.

SDCC canceled its annual conventions in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though organizers did hold virtual Comic-Con@Home events and put on a smaller event last Thanksgiving. But after Marvel made a huge splash with its 2019 presentation, the studio didn't present any panels or participate in any Comic-Con events during the pandemic. This year's event will mark a return to the in-person shindig fans have come to know and love.

It's not yet known what Marvel plans to show at this year's convention, but its lineup of upcoming films and TV series offers some potential clues. On the film side, the studio has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and the new Blade coming up. On the television front, possibilities include I Am Groot, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and Agatha: House of Harkness.

Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

The last time Marvel graced the SDCC Hall H stage, it had a massive presence. At the time, the studio announced major details and casting info for The Eternals, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, WandaVision, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If…?, Thor: Love and Thunder, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Blade.

This year's Comic-Con will run July 21-24 at the San Diego Convention Center. The event hasn't released details about other panels and special guests (the full schedule is usually announced two weeks in advance of the event), but it's sure to be a full slate for the first time in years.