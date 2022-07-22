Six real-life Infinity Stones have come to Comic-Con, and what did they cost? Everything.

Or nearly everything, at least. On Friday, Marvel unveiled an ultra-rare collectible item valued at about $25 million that features precious gems standing in for the studio's famous MacGuffins: the Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul stones. Naturally, they're housed in a custom-made Infinity Gauntlet that would make Thanos green with envy.

Created in collaboration with East Continental Gems, the Infinity Collection of Gemstones is currently on display at the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con and is purported to be one of the most valuable Marvel collectibles in history.

Infinity Gauntlet featuring $25 million in gemstones Infinity Gauntlet featuring $25 million in gemstones | Credit: ECG

"Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel, since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways," said Paul Gitter, senior vice president at Marvel Consumer Products, in a statement. "We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand."

The Time Stone is an emerald, the Space Stone is a sapphire, the Reality Stone is a ruby, the Power Stone is an amethyst, the Soul Stone is spessartite, and the Mind Stone is a yellow diamond. Together, the six stones are over 150 carats.

East Continental Gems president Adam Mirzoeff added, "There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe."

And while this fully loaded Infinity Gauntlet isn't cheap, as far as we can tell there are no human sacrifices required.