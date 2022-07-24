Don't worry, Marvelites. Marvel Studios hasn't forgotten about Blade.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali was announced back in 2019 in the role of Blade, the half-vampire vampire hunter, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But updates since then have been rather scarce.

During Saturday's massive Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, the studio announced an official release date for next year. Blade is currently set to open in theaters on Nov. 3, 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will mark the beginning of Marvel's Phase Five on Feb. 17, 2023, so Blade will be a part of this. Phase Five will end with Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Ali confirmed he did record a voice performance as Blade in what amounted to a blip audio reveal in a post-credits scene for Eternals. One might presume then that Kit Harington's Dane Whitman will make a return appearance, given it was him Blade was speaking with in that scene.

Wesley Snipes, who previously starred in the original Blade movies, already said he's "good" with Ali taking over the role.

EW reported in 2021 that Delroy Lindo of Da 5 Bloods was in discussions to take on a role in Blade.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.