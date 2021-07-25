Lucifer season 6 receives fall premiere date on Netflix

Star Tom Ellis and showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich teased what's to come for the devil now that he's become God during the show's virtual Comic-Con panel.

The end is nigh for the Devil.

The sixth and final season of Netflix's Lucifer premieres Sept. 10, star Tom Ellis and co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich revealed during the fantasy procedural's Comic-Con@Home panel Saturday. Along with that announcement, Netflix has now released Lucifer profile icons, for anyone who wants to identify as the devil himself or one of his many supporting characters when watching the streaming service.

Lucifer wasn't supposed to make it to six seasons. Following its fourth season, the streamer renewed it for a fifth and final season. However, both Netflix and Warner Bros. reversed course right as production began on the series finale and commissioned a sixth and final season. To accommodate that abrupt change, Henderson and Modrovich essentially chopped off the tail end of season 5's ender and used that seed to inspire 10 more episodes.

In Lucifer season 5's finale, Lucifer went to war against his angelic yet devious twin brother Michael (also Ellis), who murdered Lucifer's partner and love interest, Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German), during the battle. Even though he would burn to death if he ever returned to Heaven — you know, because of what happened in Genesis — Lucifer flew to the Silver City and resurrected Chloe's life. That valiant act led to Lucifer becoming the new God in the final moments of the finale, setting a very intriguing final arc for the fallen angel.

"Lucifer, his whole story begins with wanting to be God, wanting to have the same power and ability as God. When the dog catches the car, what does the dog do with it? That is a question worth exploring for a season," Henderson told EW back in May.

During Saturday's panel, Ellis and the producers shed a bit more light on what's to come in the show's swan song.

When asked if Lucifer's apotheosis means he now has all the same powers that God once did, Henderson responded, "Good question. I think that's one of the first questions our characters will be asking when we start season 6."

"He grew up a lot and he's still in the process of growing up, but I think it's that classic thing of 'be careful of what you wish for,'" Ellis added. "He did convince himself of a lot of things in season 5, but when something you think about actually happens, it often feels very different. That's the kind of conundrum Lucifer finds himself in season 6."

Modrovich added, "With Lucifer, it's always one step forward, two or three steps back."

Keep all that in mind as you prepare for Lucifer's final season (for real this time) to hit Netflix on Sept. 10.