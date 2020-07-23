Lucifer stars share which episodes to binge if you're short on time

Lucifer type TV Show network Fox

Diving into Netflix's Lucifer can be a daunting task because four seasons have already aired, with a fifth arriving in August. Thankfully, the fantasy procedural's stars are here to be the Virgil to your Dante.

In the latest edition of EW's Quick Binge, Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays the demon Mazikeen, and Aimee Garcia, who stars as LAPD forensic scientist Ella Lopez, guide you through a binge of Lucifer, sharing their picks for the essential episodes that will get you hooked on the series. Of course, the first place to start is with the series premiere, which originally aired on Fox, and establishes the show's very TV premise: Five years into a vacation from hell, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), who runs a night club in Los Angeles, teams up with Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to solve crimes.

"You are introduced to this world and the characters," says Brandt in the video above. "We pick up where Lucifer and Mazikeen have been on Earth for five years. It's just shot very beautifully and sexy. Len Wiseman, who directed our pilot episode, really set the tone and the look of the show, which I love."

From there, Brandt recommends checking out season 2's "My Little Monkey" (episode 7), which was a pivotal one for her character. Then, Garcia suggests "Vegas With Some Radish" (season 3, episode 6), which saw Lucifer and Ella go undercover in Vegas and perform a choreographed dance, and "Quintessential Deckerstar" (season 3, episode 23). "It's so beautiful and so heartbreaking. I dare you not to cry in that episode," says Garcia of the latter.

Unfortunately, Fox canceled Lucifer after its 26-episode third season. Thankfully, though, Netflix renewed it for a fourth season, which contained the wild hour "Expire Erect" (season 4, episode 5). "Sex, drugs, rock and roll. Ella gets to take Molly, kiss a girl on Molly, and diffuse a bomb on cocaine," says Garcia. Meanwhile, Brandt points to the season's ninth episode, "Save Lucifer," as a highlight because it showed a different side of Maze, who performs a song for Inbar Lavi's Eve (yes, that Eve). "Mazikeen is such a tough badass. You know, she's a demon from hell, very hard exterior, but when you peel back the layers... it's very similar. There is real vulnerability and softness to her that she doesn't let too many people see."

And if those episodes aren't enough for you, here are some binge-worthy episodes Lucifer showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich shared with EW shortly after Netflix renewed the show in 2018: "Stewardess Interruptus" (season 2, episode 11), "Love Handles" (season 2, episode 12), "A Good Day to Die" (season 2, episode 13), and "A Devil of My Word" (season 3, episode 24).

Lucifer's fifth season premieres Aug. 21 on Netflix.

