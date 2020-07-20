How HBO's Lovecraft Country confronts America's real and imagined monsters

Exploring centuries of trauma did take an emotional toll, though, since some of the scares weren’t exactly foreign to the cast. In the series premiere, the sheriff of a Massachusetts sundown town accosts the three road-trippers, threatens to lynch them if they don’t cross the county line before the sun sets in seven minutes, and menacingly tails them to the border. “The slow chase is probably the most tense thing I had experienced,” says Majors, who was most recently seen in Da 5 Bloods and avoids driving in real life. “You see a cop car, it could be a hearse. So that sequence was extremely frightening.” But because of the comforting atmosphere on set, he felt safe venturing to these dark places. “You want the tension. But when it all came down, when it was all over, we had each other. And that’s a great theme in the [show]: that this family is so tight,” says the 30-year-old actor.