The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast promises 'everyone has a moment to shine'

If you didn't realize by now, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has an absolutely massive cast — so big that they had to be split into two groups when they came through EW's video suite at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday morning.

Some actors are playing recognizable characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), while others are playing brand-new personages created for the series. But when the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video this fall, viewers will get to understand each of them.

"The beauty of the show is that everyone has their moment to shine," said Nazanin Boniadi, who plays the character Bronwyn, a human woman from the southlands of Middle-earth. "There's no one left behind. Each and every one of us has that moment of connecting with fans. I'm cheering them on, I'm geeking out because my friends are so talented."

The super-sized cast also ranges in age. Since actor Tyroe Muhafidin was younger than 18 years old when the show was filming in New Zealand, their mom often accompanied them to set — and became a supportive figure to other cast members during the filming process.

"Everyone else was missing their family a lot, and I got to bring part of mine with me," Muhafidin said. "She sort of became everyone else's mom at some point. She always brought the desserts to the cast dinners. Everyone loved the apple crumble! Love my mom to bits. She's my rock, and I think she was there for a lot of other people as well."

Familial connection is literal with some of the show's characters. Maxim Baldry plays the young Numenorean prince Isildur (a character with a long history in The Lord of the Rings), while Ema Horvath plays his sister Eärien (one of those new characters created for the show).

"Maxim and I play siblings but we're very different people," Horvath said. "We took several trips, and those differences became more obvious."

Baldry elaborated, "Ema's risk-averse. I'm pro-risk. So we decided to do a lot of activities, like extreme sports."

