Danny DeVito's Satan started as 'a Vin Diesel type' on Little Demon

Danny DeVito is… hot Satan? At least that's how he makes his first impression in the new animated comedy series Little Demon.

When the actor stopped by EW's Comic-Con video suite Friday along with his costars Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito (his real-life daughter) and creators Darcy Fowler and Seth Kirschner, they revealed that their version of the devil begins the series looking like a certain beefed-up Fast and Furious actor.

"We were involved in the very beginning designs and we got to see the first drawings and renditions, and we would put our two cents in," Lucy said. "It's in the script that Satan shows up looking like a Vin Diesel-type character and then realizes he has a girl, that the antichrist is a girl, so he changes into a Tom Hanks/Mr. Rogers."

"I just want to be loved," Danny joked.

"And then his character gets to change into lots of different characters," Lucy continued. "Chickens, armadillos."

'Little Demon' 'Little Demon' | Credit: FXX

"Dead cadavers," Fowler added. "He can go into any cadaver."

Then Danny quipped, "Yeah, I can enter you," which prompted Plaza reprimand him: "Danny!"

Little Demon stars Danny as the devil, who discovers that he had a daughter (voiced by Lucy) 13 years ago with a reluctant mother (Plaza) who's been on the run ever since. Now the mother-daughter duo have settled down to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but they're constantly being thwarted by monstrous forces — including Satan, who now wants custody of his daughter('s soul).

"When we thought of a young woman with a cursed womb, our mind immediately went to Aubrey," Kirschner joked.

"You think cursed womb, then you think, who's the little demon?" Danny chimed in. "And then who's the devil?"

"We really did write it for all three of them," Fowler said.

"I remember hearing the pitch a few years ago… about a little demon and the dad who's a deadbeat dad," Danny recalled. "The devil impregnates a beautiful woman, and of course I would go with a beautiful woman. And then they said Aubrey — "

"Take it easy, take it easy," Plaza cut in. "Careful, Danny!"

"And I went gaga over that because I was like, totally smitten by her," Danny continued. "She knows it! She knows it. And now I want to be back in their lives, that's all… I'm really enjoying it so much. It's great. I'm enjoying myself as a prince of darkness."

"He doesn't have a far way to go," Lucy joked about her father, before getting serious on how much fun it's been to work with her family on the series. "We see a lot of each other. It's awesome. My brother Jake is a producer on this as well, so it's a real family affair in that sense."

Little Demon premieres Thursday, Aug. 25, on FXX and will stream the next day on Hulu. Watch the video above for more from the cast and creators.