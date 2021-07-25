Legends of Tomorrow previews Avalance's wedding, Matt Ryan's new season 7 role at Comic-Con

Constantine's time on Legends of Tomorrow may be coming to an end in season 6, but his portrayer Matt Ryan isn't going anywhere.

First off, the gang unveiled a brand new trailer for the remaining episodes in season 6. The most exciting takeaway being that we will indeed see "co-captains for life" Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Macallan) make it to the altar. The downside, though? In season 6 big bad Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) crashes the wedding with the Waverider and the aliens he created. (Hey, if something has to crash your wedding, anything is better than super-Nazis, as another Arrowverse couple would tell you.) If you look closely at the trailer, which you can watch above, you can catch what appears to be another version of Bishop in attendance at Avalance's big day. Elsewhere in the promo, Ava searches for a wedding dress, the team bowls, and Constantine (Ryan) plummets further into darkness.

"We will have a beautiful, very intimate, very sweet, very heartfelt, emotional wedding for Ava and Sara at the end of our season that will have big Legends twist to it," Shimizu teased. "[The finale] is going to be bigger than the crossover in terms of the amount of visual effects and craziness."

While Sara and Ava will get their happy ending, you likely won't be able to say the same about Constantine, whose journey on the Waverideris coming to an end in season 6. "There's not a smooth path forward [for him]," said Klemmer, with Ryan adding, "All of it is not going to work out, because that's not in John's DNA, unfortunately."

That being said, Ryan isn't going anywhere and will remain a series regular in season 7 because he's going to be playing a completely new and original character: Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century who may prove to be a pivotal ally for the chaotic time-travelers.

"John is a character throughout all of his comic book history and all the TV parts, someone who always walks alone. He dips into stories, and he dips out of stories," said Ryan during the panel. "The time for John's journey with Legends and with me has come to an end. I'm so really excited to be doing another role on this show and creating a new role with everybody, and having some fun with that in a way that I maybe haven't had with John. So that's really, really exciting to see what that's going to be and discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

Writing off a character, but keeping the actor around is classic Legends at this point. The show previously did that with Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who joined the show as Amaya in season 2 before transitioning to a completely new character, the shape-shifting fate Charlie, for seasons 4 and 5.

In season 7, "The Legends are stranded in a particular time and place," said Klemmer. "They have been deprived of their ability to time travel, and so Matt's character becomes the possible salvation for our team."

The producer is particularly excited about seeing the team navigate this current situation without all of the technology they've come to depend on. "It's more of a real world odyssey," said Klemmer. "There's something so charming [about] watching superheroes have to deal with totally real world, frustrating, annoying [situations]...It's fun to strand you guys because it provides a different kind of challenge.

On top of that, though, cast member Amy Louise Pemberton, who has voiced Gideon and appeared on-screen several times, is taking on an even bigger role in the fall. In season 7, Pemberton will play the flesh-and-blood version of Gideon in the real world, which is an exciting development.

Finally, the panel also revealed that we're finally getting a Legends of Tomorrow soundtrack on Aug. 20. Titled DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Mixtape, the 21-track album features songs from the show's many musical moments, including "Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac," "I Surrender," and more.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

