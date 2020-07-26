Watch first trailer for Kevin Smith's horror film Killroy Was Here for a bloody good time

Kevin Smith debuted the first trailer for his horror-comedy anthology Killroy Was Here during his Comic-Con@Home panel on Saturday and it's a bloody good time!

The film, inspired by the World War II cartoon known as Kilroy Was Here, is a project Smith wrote with Andy McElfresh that the director says is "kind of like Creepshow" but "it's probably more modern, kind of like V/H/S." Killroy is a monster and defender of kids who live in the swamps of Florida. Killroy Was Here was shot in collaboration with Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota.

Castmembers include Jay and Silent Bob actor Jason Mewes, former wrestler Chris Jericho, Queen of the South star Ryan O'Nan, General Hospital: Night Shift's Azita Ghanizada, as well as Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith, and Justin Kucsulain in the role of Killroy.

The conversation about Killroy Was Here begins at 43:18:

The film is slated to debut in early 2021 but could be out late 2020 if things line up earlier.