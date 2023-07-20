The new series from publisher DSTLRY is the first creator-owned project by the iconic artist.

With Hollywood's actors and writers on strike, Comic-Con 2023 is still bringing lots of comic book news. In that spirit, EW can exclusively present a first look at Gone, a new sci-fi comic by iconic artist Jock. Check out the first covers below and a teaser above.

Jock is known for his iconic comic covers and his artistic work with writer Scott Snyder on Wytches and various Batman comics, as well as his concept designs for sci-fi films like Children of Men, Ex Machina, and Dredd. Gone will be his first creator-owned comic series, for new publisher DSTLRY. As part of DSTLRY's innovation in the creator-owned-comic space, Gone will be published in oversized, 48-page perfect bound issues — all beautifully written, drawn, and colored by Jock.

'Gone' Cover for new sci-fi comic 'Gone' by Jock. | Credit: Jock/DSTLRY

Spinning out of DSTLRY's debut release, an anthology issue called The Devil's Cut, Gone begins on an impoverished and distant planet where menial workers scratch out a living resupplying starships. As you might expect, 13-year-old protagonist Abi would rather be anywhere else, and so stows away on a colossal luxury space-liner alongside some street-tough friends who are also hoping for a better life. But these people are not who they seem, and Abi soon finds herself branded as a saboteur and struggling to evade the ship's deadly crew. All of a sudden, home doesn't seem so bad.

"Gone is a labor of love with which I have the rare opportunity to fine-tune every aspect of the story as both writer and artist," Jock said in a statement. "I'm grateful to DSTLRY for their unwavering support and for providing a platform where creators can push the boundaries of their craft. I can't wait to share this journey and the world of Gone with everyone this fall."

'Gone' Cover for new sci-fi comic 'Gone' by Jock. | Credit: Jock/DSTLRY

The Devil's Cut is on sale Aug. 30. San Diego Comic Con attendees can find Jock doing signings at DSTLRY's booth all weekend, and doing a spotlight panel alongside Snyder at 2:30 p.m. PT on Friday.