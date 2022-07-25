Do you like The Boys, Sidney?

Jack Quaid went around Comic-Con dressed as Ghostface from Scream

For someone who's surrounded by both Trekkies and superheroes, Jack Quaid is no stranger to cosplay. At San Diego Comic-Con, the Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Boys actor channeled his best Ghostface for an incognito jaunt about the festivities.

"Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC," Quaid tweeted Sunday. "Good times!"

Jack Quaid-Comic Con. https://twitter.com/JackQuaid92/status/1551293055562436608. Jack Quaid at San Diego Comic-Con | Credit: Jack Quaid/Twitter

Quaid detailed his Comic-Con adventures in a series of tweets, including some selfies with a Lower Decks poster, running into his "old Hunger Games pal" Jackie Emerson, and a jaunty strut down the street.

And because even serial killers need to practice safety at all times, Quaid revealed he wasn't just wearing his Ghostface mask.

"Had to double mask though," he said in a video of himself taking off one mask to show off another. "You can't be too careful."

Who knew Ghostface was so precautious?

Of course, Quaid also made an appearance, sans mask(s), at Comic-Con, dropping in with Lower Decks co-star Tawny Newsome on the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel on Saturday to announce a crossover event for the two shows.

An episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will welcome Newsome and Quaid's animated characters from Lower Decks aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

"We're gonna stress them out," Newsome said of their characters coming into contact with the Strange New Worlds crew. "We'll see you guys in outer space."

