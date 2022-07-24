"I knew that one day he would play me."

Jack Dylan Grazer knew Adam Brody would play him in Shazam! since the day he was born

Jack Dylan Grazer may play a superhero onscreen, but his real power is his intuition.

While sitting down with EW in our Comic-Con video studio with other members of the forthcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Grazer joked about having Adam Brody cast as the "adult" version of himself.

"I knew it from the pilot of The O.C.," he quipped. "I knew that one day he would play me."

Despite the two actors' obvious physical similarities, there's just one problem with that statement. Grazer was born a full month after that pilot premiered.

His participation revealed at the end of 2019's Shazam!, Brody will have a more robust presence in the sequel as the superhero version of Grazer's Freddy. However, the two actors share next to no screen time given that when one iteration of them is present, the other is not.

Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"It's very intuitive between us," said Grazer of any shared gestures or characterization between them. "We're both very instinctual actors — we both follow our gut. We're very good with our intuitions. I'll see him for a brief second. Maybe I will say the magic word and then we'll switch out and high five and slap each other on the back. It's really cool."

As for the same relationship between the Billys, Asher Angel and Zachary Levi, Asher summed it up as a piece of cake because, "Everyone knows Zach's a man-child."

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, including new antagonist Lucy Liu and star Levi, were on hand at Comic-Con to tease the sequel and introduce a trailer for the new movie.

"We meet the whole Shazam League about three years after the first movie," Levi explained. "And they're all learning how to be their teenage selfs. Not to mention they're now having to navigate what it means to be a superhero."

Watch the video above for more. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters Dec. 21.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.