"That's my favorite love interest in the world," JD Pardo said of his canine scene partner at EW's San Diego Comic-Con studio.

Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo loves working with his onscreen dog more than his actual love interest

There's some romantic rivalry in the Mayans M.C. cast.

While sitting down with EW in our Comic-Con video studio, JD Pardo revealed that the true love of his life on set isn't his onscreen love interest, Sarah Bolger, but rather his character's dog.

"That dog, her name is Princess — it's her real name, her stage name is Sally — she's incredible," Pardo said. "The funny thing for me was, I was in Texas filming and [writer] Elgin James called me up and told me about this storyline, and my pit bull had just passed who was 15 years old, and it was a gift because I wasn't there when he passed. I was working, which really bothered me."

MAYANS M.C. Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

"Every moment I got to spend with Sally," he continued. "I know Sarah's standing right here, but that's my favorite love interest in the world."

"I've got some competition," Bolger quipped in response.

Let's hope the puppy love doesn't result in a dogfight.

Watch the video above for more from the Mayans M.C. cast, including their thoughts on that shocking season 4 finale.

