At Comic-Con, series co-creator Robert Kirkman announced the new season and an origin story for Atom Eve in advance of his EW panel discussion.

Things feel different at Comic-Con 2023 in light of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. However, there are still big announcements and fun events galore. Case in point: Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the long-awaited teaser for Invincible season 2, and there are big things coming for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) following an emotional showdown with his dad, Nolan a.k.a. Omni Man (J.K. Simmons), in the season 1 finale.

The first half of the eight-episode season will hit the streamer on Nov. 3, with new episodes airing weekly. The second half arrives in early 2024 following a mid-season break.

During a Comic-Con panel, executive producer and series co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also created The Walking Dead, announced that the animated series will also air a standalone episode called Invincible Atom Eve. It is something of an origin story for Atom Eve, voiced by Gillian Jacobs, as she explores her newfound molecule-manipulating powers. The episode will get a special Comic-Con screening and debut on Prime Video tonight.

Invincible Season 2 A poster for the stand-alone episode 'Invincible Atom Eve' | Credit: Courtesy Prime Video

Kirkman will discuss that episode, Invincible's second season, and the 20th anniversary of Invincible and The Walking Dead comics in an Entertainment Weekly-hosted Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The panel will be moderated by EW executive editor Patrick Gomez.

Invincible Season 2 Credit: Courtesy Prime Video

Watch the Invincible season 2 teaser above ahead of its Nov. 3 release on Prime Video.

