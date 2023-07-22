Invincible unveils star-studded season 2 teaser and announces a standalone origin story episode
Things feel different at Comic-Con 2023 in light of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. However, there are still big announcements and fun events galore. Case in point: Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the long-awaited teaser for Invincible season 2, and there are big things coming for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) following an emotional showdown with his dad, Nolan a.k.a. Omni Man (J.K. Simmons), in the season 1 finale.
The first half of the eight-episode season will hit the streamer on Nov. 3, with new episodes airing weekly. The second half arrives in early 2024 following a mid-season break.
During a Comic-Con panel, executive producer and series co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also created The Walking Dead, announced that the animated series will also air a standalone episode called Invincible Atom Eve. It is something of an origin story for Atom Eve, voiced by Gillian Jacobs, as she explores her newfound molecule-manipulating powers. The episode will get a special Comic-Con screening and debut on Prime Video tonight.
Kirkman will discuss that episode, Invincible's second season, and the 20th anniversary of Invincible and The Walking Dead comics in an Entertainment Weekly-hosted Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The panel will be moderated by EW executive editor Patrick Gomez.
Invincible's second season adds an impressive cast of actors into the fold, including Tim Robinson, Chloe Bennet, Sterling K. Brown, Jay Pharoah, Calista Flockhart, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Paul F. Tompkins, and Ben Schwartz, among others. That's in addition to returning stars like Yeun, Simmons, Jacobs, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Zachary Quinto, and Mark Hamill.
Watch the Invincible season 2 teaser above ahead of its Nov. 3 release on Prime Video.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content
- Invincible unveils star-studded season 2 teaser and announces a standalone origin story episode
- Mortal Kombat 1 reveals Peacemaker, The Boys' Homelander, and Invincible's Omni-Man characters
- T.J. Miller Zooms into Comic-Con in crypto-scammer cosplay: 'A.I. will not replace us!'
- Justin Simien really wants to direct a remake of The Wiz