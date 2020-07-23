His Dark Materials lifts the veil on season 2 with first-look trailer

Season 2, premiering later this year, adapts the events of author Philip Pullman's The Subtle Knife.

His Dark Materials type TV Show network HBO

At the end of His Dark Materials' first season finale, Lyra Belacqua walked through a tear in the fabric of reality and into another a world. In season 2, we'll see where that door took her — though readers of author Philip Pullman's fantasy work already know what's in store. Cittàgaze.

HBO and BBC's panel during Comic-Con@Home on Thursday came prepped with a first-look teaser trailer for His Dark Materials season 2, the first official glimpse at the new batch of episodes coming later this year. Not only does it reveal new characters and cast members, but it also shows Cittàgaze, the glimmering city Lyra (Dafne Keen) first saw floating in the sky on Lord Asriel's (James McAvoy) projector and where she now meets Will Parry.

Amir Wilson debuted in season 1 as Will, a boy from our world who's on the run from Lord Boreal (Ariyon Bakare) and those investigating the disappearance of Will's father, John Parry (Andrew Scott). He takes a larger role in this next season, which will adapt the events of The Subtle Knife, Pullman's second novel of the trilogy that began with The Golden Compass.

Also announced ahead of the panel, Oscar nominee Terence Stamp joins the cast as Giacomo Paradisi, the bearer of the Subtle Knife who lives in the Tower of the Angels in Cittàgazze. Jade Anouka (Turn Up Charlie) will also appear as witch queen Ruta Skadi, who joins forces with Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas) against the Magisterium; and Simone Kirby (Peaky Blinders) will play Dr. Mary Malone who heads up the Dark Matter Research Team at an Oxford university in our world.

More to come...

