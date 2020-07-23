Fleabag reunion! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to voice Andrew Scott's His Dark Materials daemon

The Fleabag creator and star reunites with Hot Priest.

By Nick Romano
July 23, 2020 at 04:27 PM EDT
You can't keep Fleabag away from her Hot Priest.

As announced during the His Dark Materials panel during the virtual Comic-Con festivities, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be reuniting with Andrew Scott in season 2 as the voice of Scott's on-screen daemon.

Scott, who plays Will Parry's mysteriously M.I.A. father John Parry, revealed the news himself, saying it's a very brief, cameo voice part. But he had a few lovely words to say about his soul mate.

More to come...

