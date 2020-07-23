Fleabag reunion! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to voice Andrew Scott's His Dark Materials daemon
The Fleabag creator and star reunites with Hot Priest.
Advertisement
You can't keep Fleabag away from her Hot Priest.
As announced during the His Dark Materials panel during the virtual Comic-Con festivities, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be reuniting with Andrew Scott in season 2 as the voice of Scott's on-screen daemon.
Scott, who plays Will Parry's mysteriously M.I.A. father John Parry, revealed the news himself, saying it's a very brief, cameo voice part. But he had a few lovely words to say about his soul mate.
More to come...
Related content:
Episode Recaps
His Dark Materials
|type
|
|rating
|network
|
Comments