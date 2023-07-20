Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) is ready to try being a superhero, while girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) is the new CEO of the Legion of Doom.

Harley Quinn season 4 is almost here!

In the new trailer unveiled after the Max Original Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 gives fans a glimpse of how the title character (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) is doing at heroism. For one thing, she has a brand-new Bat-costume! Check it out below.

Clearly, complications will arise from Harley's decision at the end of last season to try being a superhero after Batman (Diedrich Bader) broke bad and was sent to Arkham Asylum. In particular, the Bat-Family's strict "no killing" policy is gonna be tough for her to reckon with.

"Harley Quinn is Harley Quinn," supervising producer Ian Hamilton said at the panel. "She can put on a different costume. She can hang out with a different crew. But she's going to smash things with her bat."

While Harley decided to try some heroism at the end of last season, her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) took the opposite path by accepting the offer of Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) to become the Legion of Doom's new CEO — or "shEO," as Lex condescendingly calls her in the new trailer.

Ivy will certainly have her plate full wrangling this cabal of sexist supervillains — which includes Snowflame, a canonical DC character who gains his superpowers from snorting cocaine.

"Snowflame is canon! Google it!" Hamilton said. "I guess they wanted a cocaine-powered supervillain in the '80s, and our wonderful EPs discovered this and said, 'You know who would be great to have as the worst person to deal with as the leader of the Legion of Doom? A guy who has to always be on cocaine.'"

But though Ivy and Harley may be headed in different directions, rest assured they won't be breaking up anytime soon (as series co-creators Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker promised us at last year's Comic-Con in a video you can watch above). They'll just have to make it work!

Season 4 of Harley Quinn premieres July 27 on Max. Check out the trailer above.

