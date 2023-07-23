Jenna Frank stars alongside her father in the upcoming independent action movie Legend of the White Dragon, which was promoted at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

The original Green Power Ranger, who died by suicide in November 2022, was honored by fans and friends during a panel for his upcoming independent action film Legend of the White Dragon — his final project.

"It was a lot of emotions. It felt bitter and sweet," Jenna Frank, 19, told EW in an exclusive interview moments after the panel, which featured director, producer, and star Aaron Schoenke; producers Sean Schoenke and Chris Jay; and the younger Frank, who also appears in White Dragon.

Actor Jason David Frank attends the 2018 Fan Expo Canada at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 31, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

As the crowd entered the room, a Green Ranger helmet sat on an open stage. And as the panelists filed in, a chair was left empty in the middle. "I want to leave that chair open for Jason," said Aaron, who was met with uproarious applause and cheers from the audience.

Throughout the hour-long event, fans often yelled out "We love you, Jason" and "He's our hero!" And those sentiments grew more detailed during the Q&A portion, with fans sharing personal memories of meeting their childhood idol.

Green Ranger helmet at Comic-Con 2023

"They make me feel not alone. Whenever you feel alone, that's when bad energy wants to swoop in, and you just have to make sure you surround yourself with good people — and this felt like being with family," Jenna said of hearing from the fans. "It's weird to understand the whole fame thing behind a parent. But it's crazy to see the impact it had on people."

The actress had to wipe tears away multiple times during the panel, especially after watching a preview clip of a scene between her dad and his onscreen father, played by frequent Quentin Tarantino film star (and Jason David Frank's "favorite actor," according to those who knew him) Michael Madsen.

"It was definitely emotional. It sort of hit me in my soul," Jenna said of viewing the clip for the first time while on stage in front of hundreds. "I'm just so proud of my dad more than anything. He was my best friend — he was my hero."

Jenna plays her father's daughter in Legend of the White Dragon, and when asked to recall any advice the Power Rangers alum may have imparted on her for her first big acting job, she quickly admits it was hard to remain professional during their scenes together.

"Every time me and my dad would look at each other, we'd start laughing," she recalls with a smile. "We're just goofy. But whenever we really got the stuff together, I was like, 'This is just amazing.' It was so raw. I was like, 'That's my actual dad.'"

The panel conversation touched on mental health multiple times over the hour, with Aaron noting that "Jason put so much of himself into this film. He was really great about living his truth through his art, and this film is really about [how] it's okay for superheroes to ask for help. A lot of people are dealing with a lot of anxiety and trauma and mental issues and he wanted to discuss this in his film — just as he did in his real life. He always wanted to give so much [to his fans.] I always say, 'He gave away so much, I worry that he didn't save enough for himself.' But he really wanted to put out that message through this film — that it's okay to ask for help."

Legend of the White Dragon was originally slated to hit theaters later this year on Jason's 50th birthday, Sept. 4. But Aaron informed fans on Saturday that the film will now release during the first quarter of 2024, most likely in March. After their star's "tragic and horrible" passing, "everyone rallied around this movie," said the director, who revealed they are in the process of doing $1 million worth of reshoots. "We were done with principal photography with Jason, and now we are doing reshoots to add a lot of things that he wanted to add in... We only get one chance to make Jason's last movie, and that's what's going to last for forever. So I hope you all understand, it's only because we want to make it the best possible."

In April, Jason's Power Rangers costars honored him and original Yellow Ranger Trini actress Thuy Trang, who died in 2001, at the end of the Power Rangers' 30th anniversary special on Netflix.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always ended with a song performed by original Pink Ranger Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) and original Black Ranger Zach (Walter Emmanuel Jones) in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 2, episode 11, "The Song of Guitardo."

The 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' cast

"Memories will never die / In our hearts / they'll always live / and never say / goodbye," they sing before photos of their former costars appear with "In loving memory of Thuy Trang and Jason David Frank" below.

