The cast of the CBS supernatural comedy tease what's to come.

Yes, there will be more ghosts in Ghosts season 2

Ghosts Show More About Ghosts type Movie

The one thing Ghosts is not lacking in is ghosts, and the cast confirms even more ghosts will be materializing in season 2.

"We have new ghosts," says star Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays one-half of a couple who moves into their dream home only to discover there are a number of deceased past residents that still reside within its walls.

Ambudkar and his castmates joined EW for an interview at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday to tease what's in store for the second wave of the CBS comedy. Rose McIver, who plays the other half of the lead couple, had more intel to share.

"The B&B will be open, so we have guests, finally," McIver says. "Obviously, it's not smooth sailing… and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place."

GHOSTS Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in CBS comedy 'Ghosts.' | Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

All jokes aside, including ones Ambudkar made about Jean-Claude Van Damme playing twin fathers to his character Jay, Ambudkar promises "we'll learn a lot more about our ghosts and their histories and their interpersonal relationships."

"Everybody here has a really juicy story that delves into their past," he says. Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) has a "special" moment in season 2, the actor continues, while he says Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) "has her own awakening as a woman."

"Danielle has a wonderful flashback that we've all been waiting for," Wisocky chimes in of costar Danielle Pinnock as Alberta. "We learn about Alberta's past as a singer and how she got there," Ambudkar says.

Another the cast mentions is Devan Chandler Long's Thorfinn. There's "somebody from his past that we meet, too, that is really special," Ambudkar mentions.

Season 2 of Ghosts will premiere on CBS Thursday, Sept. 29. Watch more of EW's interview with the cast in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: