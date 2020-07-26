Jamie Foxx, Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, and more reveal their first fandoms

What better way to cap off EW's Fandom Week than with stars revealing their very first fandoms? To mark 2020's virtual edition of San Diego Comic-Con, several celebs spoke to us about their earliest pop culture obsessions and the first media that made them feel seen, providing many surprising and thoughtful answers. For instance: Jamie Foxx, who you can see in the video above, revealed that he was captivated by classic television entertainers as a kid, including Sammy Davis Jr., Donny and Marie Osmond, and Johnny Carson. You can see more stars dish about their fandoms in the videos below.

Michael Mando of Better Call Saul spoke about his unusual and personal connection to The Godfather, and his fascination with Marlon Brando's portrayal of "masculinity in all its dimensions."

Jocko Sims, who stars on NBC's New Amsterdam, remembered his experience being traumatized by and obsessed with A Nightmare on Elm Street at an early age.

Ashleigh LaThrop, a star of Amazon's upcoming Utopia, geeked out about her favorite anime movies and TV shows, including My Hero Academia and the films of Hayao Miyazaki, and recalled feeling seen in superhero cinema with Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You're the Worst and Utopia star Desmin Borges told the touching story of his first time seeing an authentic Latino character represented in media, with John Leguizamo's one-man stage show Mambo Mouth.

Lennie James of Fear the Walking Dead spoke about his deep love for Marvel's Blade comics and why they resonated with him as a Black kid growing up in London, and made his case for why the Wesley Snipes-starring film adaptation is the best comic book movie ever made.

The Boys' Tomer Capon shared his love for '90s WWF wrestling — which he calls his "first acting class" — particularly Native American wrestler Tatanka.

Last but not least, Capon's The Boys costar Erin Moriarty also discussed her love of Miyazaki's films, with special shout-outs to the "badass" female protagonists of Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.