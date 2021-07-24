Fear the Walking Dead Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Fear the Walking Dead ended its sixth season in explosive fashion as warheads from Teddy's submarine missile detonated upon impact. And at the show's Comic-Con@Home Saturday panel, we got our first look at what the post-blast landscape will look like — and when.

It was announced that season 7 of Fear will premiere Oct. 17 on AMC. Not only that, but cast member Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia) will be making her directorial debut in season 7, following in the footsteps of fellow Fear actors-turned-directors Colman Domingo (Strand) and Lennie James (Morgan). In other cast news, Gus Halper (from Dickinson) will be joining as a character named Will, and Sydney Lemmon will return as Althea's could-be love interest, the CRM helicopter pilot Isabelle. But the biggest things of note to come out of the panel were two different season 7 scenes (which you can watch below) that give us our first glimpses of what comes next after the blasts.

In the first clip, we see Morgan and Grace (Karen David) holed up in the submarine and doing their best as new parents taking care of the orphaned baby Morgan. But Grace (who did not exactly seem thrilled at the end of last season to be living through another radiation nightmare) then ventures outside, giving us a look at what happens when someone actually does mess with Texas… via missiles.

June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) make a startling discovery in the second clip, when a blast impact exposes a crack in the wall of their bunker that leads to a secret room. And not just any secret room, but Teddy's old lair where he strapped women to a table and killed them. How will John handle finding the room of torture and death now — decades too late to help or save anyone? And what do his final words in the scene — "It's not too late. It's never too late" — even mean?

Those are questions that will hopefully be answered when Fear's seventh season — which follows up the show's resurgent and best season yet — premieres on Oct. 17.

(Videos courtesy of AMC)

