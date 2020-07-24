Fear the Walking Dead releases season 6 premiere date and trailer

Fear the Walking Dead type TV Show network AMC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

When we last saw Morgan in the Fear the Walking Dead season 5 finale, things did not look good. Things did not look good for pretty much anyone we saw, for that matter.

Morgan (Lennie James) was shot and left for dead with zombies approaching for a tasty meal, while everyone else was taken by Ginny (Colby Minifie) and seemingly separated with different destinations and fates awaiting them. Granted, John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) got married and Grace (Karen David) was pregnant instead of deathly sick, so there were some silver linings to massive cloud hovering over everything, but still… not good.

So what does it all mean? We got our initial look at the fallout when AMC showed the first trailer for season 6 of Fear (which you can watch for yourself below) during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel Friday. The network also revealed that season 6 — about half of which was filmed before production shut down due to COVID-19 — will premiere Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

The trailer features Morgan's voice calling out on the radio, along with images of the others in their new lives under control of Virginia and the pioneers. We see Strand (Colman Domingo) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in handcuffs, June administering CPR, Luciana (Danay García) striking oil, Dwight (Austin Amelio) walking around shirtless, and a masked super-creep who kind of gives us the willies. Even more ominously, we see Ginny appearing to employ the services of a decapitating-happy bounty hunter to track down Morgan and find out if he is dead or alive. (Let's hope Morgan's head does not end up in a box before all is said and done.)

"What we're really excited for in season 6 is the fact that everyone got split up," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW at the end of season 5. "And we've already heard Ginny reference the fact that she has quite a few settlements under her control. She is like a colonizer. It means we're going to see a lot of different places and get a lot of different flavors, and we're going to be able to dive in really deeply with our characters."

And, according to Chambliss, our heroes may react very differently to what Ginny is offering: "We watched them struggle to be apart, as we watched them fight to get back together. We will see whether or not some people buy into Ginny's philosophy, or if they will try to hold onto those words that Morgan's spoke out over the walkie. We're really trying to set the stage for a different kind of storytelling than we've done before on the show." And that new storytelling will begin on Oct. 11.

