EW's New York Comic Con 2020 panels to feature Walking Dead, Black horror, women of The 355

It's a weird year for in-person events, so New York Comic Con 2020 is pushing ahead with a schedule of all virtual panels about the most interesting projects in movies, TV, and (of course) comics. EW will be covering the highlights from this year's program, but on top of that, we'll also be involved in the proceedings. EW is teaming up with ReedPop for three panels next weekend covering The Walking Dead, Black horror, and female spies.

The first panel, "Entertainment Weekly Presents The Walking Dead Showrunners Summit," will go live on Friday, Oct. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. As the name suggests, it will be a convening of the current showrunners for all three current zombie shows — Angela Kang from The Walking Dead, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg from Fear the Walking Dead, and Matt Negrete from The Walking Dead: World Beyond — along with chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, himself a former showrunner for The Walking Dead. In a conversation moderated by EW editor-at-large and The Walking Dead expert Dalton Ross, the group will discuss the past, present, and future of the franchise, including the recently announced end of the original show and the development of multiple future spin-offs.

The second panel, "Entertainment Weekly Presents Black Horror: The State of Black Horror Post- Get Out," will go live on Friday, Oct. 9 at 8:05 p.m. ET to discuss how recent horror films are confronting American racism head-on. EW staff writer Chancellor Agard will moderate a conversation with Bad Hair director Justin Simien and Antebellum directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

The third and final EW NYCC panel is "Entertainment Weekly and Universal present Women Who Kick Ass: The 355," which will go live on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. EW staff writer Devan Coggan sits down with the female stars of the upcoming Universal spy thriller The 355 — Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, and Fan BingBing — to discuss filming explosive fight scenes and undercover espionage. Since no trailer for The 355 has even been released yet, this will really be a sneak peek into the film.

NYCC 2020 will livestream on YouTube from Oct. 8-11. Check out the full list of panels.

