EW introduces Fandom Week featuring casts of Scott Pilgrim, Smallville, Blindspot, and more

With all the changes happening around the world this year, Entertainment Weekly has found a way to maintain our Comic-Con programming to celebrate some of entertainment's most passionate fandoms from home.

Starting July 20, EW will kick off Fandom Week. The weeklong series of events will feature star-studded panels moderated by EW editors, virtual portrait and video studios, and a special digital mini-issue that will be featured on Apple News+.

EW's beloved Brave Warriors panel will make a virtual return as part of Comic-Con@ Home. Actors Joseph Morgan (Brave New World), Aasif Mandvi (Evil), Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver), Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam), and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) will all discuss the thrill of playing iconic male heroes on television. Hosted by EW Editor-at-Large Lynette Rice, the panel will cover the highs, lows, and in-betweens of their careers in Hollywood, including the sometimes awkward encounters they have had with fans.

EW's Women Who Kick Ass panel will also return with Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett-Bell in a one-on-one sit-down with EW Executive Editor Sarah Rodman to talk about her new HBO show Lovecraft Country, and what it's like to play powerful women who fiercely redefine the rules.

EW's Fandom Week will also include the exclusive panels Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Reunion, Smallville's Heroes Reunited, and Blindspot Series Finale After Show.

The Smallville panel, moderated by EW Staff Writer Chancellor Agard, will specifically discuss the show's proto-Justice League with cast members Tom Welling, Justin Hartley, Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson, Britt Irvin, Phil Morris, and Alaina Huffman, who all played versions of DC superheroes like Superman and Green Arrow.

The Blindspot panel will feature castmates Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer alongside creator/EP Martin Gero to celebrate the end of the show, and discuss what it was like working on it these last five years. Fans will be invited to donate to the Actor's Fund during the broadcast, to support the organization's efforts during this difficult time.

Fans can also expect celebrity portraits and video interviews with their favorite casts on EW.com and EW's social channels. The mini-issue of EW that will be exclusive to Apple News+ will also feature a Fandom Must List highlighting the 10 hottest Comic-Con related shows, comics, and games.

EW's Fandom Week begins July 20. Check back on EW.com and EW social channels for a comprehensive coverage guide of the week's festivities, plus coverage from Comic-Con@Home.