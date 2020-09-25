The Ready Player One franchise is leveling up at this year's New York Comic-Con . Author Ernest Cline will make his first appearance for Ready Player Two, the sequel to his New York Times bestseller and the source material for the Steven Spielberg -directed 2018 film, at the virtual event next month. He'll be interviewed by actor Wil Wheaton (Stand By Me, The Big Bang Theory), who narrated the audiobook version of RP1 and will return to narrate RP2.

The last time Cline took the Comic-Con stage — in San Diego — he sat alongside Spielberg in Hall H, but 2020's New York Comic-Con festivities will be entirely virtual and, more importantly, open to everyone. The interview will post on NYCC's YouTube page on Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Cline is keeping most of the RP2 plot under wraps, so the panel will be fans' first chance to find out more details — so far EW can confirm that the novel, which follows the 2011 tome about citizens of a dystopia escaping the real world for a virtual fantasy land, is a sequel.