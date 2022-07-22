How Emily Hampshire's witchy graphic novel was inspired by the Kardashians

"What if the Kardashians were a family of witches?" Hampshire said of her concept for Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch.

The Kardashians put a spell on Emily Hampshire.

While sitting down with EW at our Comic-Con studio, the Schitt's Creek alum revealed that her new graphic novel, Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch, was actually inspired by the reality TV show and entrepreneurial family.

"I remember watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinking if I had happened to be born into that family, oh boy, I would be so bad at it," said Hampshire. "I thought, 'What if the Kardashians were a family of witches?' And what if there was one sister you never knew about because she was cut out of the reality [show] because she was such a basic, and by basic I mean, bad, witch, and Amelia Aeirwood is that witch."

Emily Hampshire attends the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The graphic novel follows the Aeirwood family, witches who are also influencers and star on their own reality show. The novel even uses a separate artist for the world of the show versus actual reality to differentiate between the false, curated version of their lives and the scrappier truth of it.

Hampshire was recruited to write the novel by one of her former agents who moved to ZComics. But she's found the experience nothing but rewarding. "This has turned into the dream come true I never knew I had," she said.

And this won't be the last we see of Amelia if Hampshire has anything to say about it. "Once I got into this story, this is to me the beginning of the whole world," she concluded. "There's going to be an Amelia cartoon, an Amelia musical. I see this as an Amelia-verse."

Watch the video above for more.