Plus, Hugh Grant reveals his Honor Among Thieves character is' lonely and sad' in this exclusive EW cast interview.

Dungeons & Dragons is one of the most recognizable games in the world. But what does the classic fantasy role-playing game look like as a movie? When the star-studded cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves came through EW's video studio at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein explained that their upcoming film is essentially a heist movie in medieval clothing.

For much of the cast, playing D&D themselves was an essential part of preparing for the film. Some stars, like Sophia Lillis and Michelle Rodriguez, have been playing for years. But Chris Pine asked his D&D-obsessed nephew to show him the game for the first time — and came away with an appreciation for what makes the role-playing game so fun for so many people.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant all star in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.' | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/Getty Images; Boris Streubel/Getty Images

"He got my entire family together, who are essentially all actors or former actors, to play the game," Pine says. "What's fun about getting actors to do it is it's like improv class. You get a name, roll some powers, XYZ name, go on XYZ adventure, and then it's all playtime. We had an absolute blast."

Pine continues, "I think a D&D class at schools would be so fun. You get disparate people to sit down together, and even if they have nothing else in common, it's virtually impossible not to get sucked into the fun of the game."

Though Hugh Grant said he was afraid to reveal too much about his mysterious role in the film after receiving "the most terrifying email of my life" from Paramount going into Comic-Con, he did tease that his character is "lonely and sad," and suffers from "a bit of vanity."

And yes, in case you were wondering, Rodriguez does brag about the fact that she's in the official Dungeons & Dragons film to her Fast & Furious costar (and D&D superfan) Vin Diesel.

Watch the full interview above, and stay tuned for more coverage of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and San Diego Comic-Con 2022 from EW.