Watch Leslie Knope make a cameo in Duncanville season 2 first look

The Duncanville first look took place during the Comic-Con@Home virtual panel on Thursday featuring Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Duncanville has given us our first look at season 2, and it features a very familiar face for Parks & Recreation fans: an animated Leslie Knope!

The new clip of Duncanville season 2 was released during the San Diego Comic-Con virtual panel on Thursday, moderated by EW's Lynette Rice. The clip follows mom Annie (Amy Poehler) waking her entire family up to watch the announcement of the town's Oakie Awards. Knope (screenshot which you can see above) is briefly featured voiced by Poehler as she rallies the troops to fill a ditch (see: Parks & Rec season 1). Other Oakie nominees include Jerry the dancing crossing guard, small-talk Stacy from the DMV, and hopefully Annie herself. This season 2 episode will feature Annie and her family vying for her shot at an Oakie.

Duncanville season 2 is slated to return next spring.

All in all, the Duncanville virtual panel included voices from executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Poehler, as well as stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, who voice stars as Duncan's teacher, Mr. Mitch.

Poehler, who noted that it's her first time at a Comic-Con, says she's grateful for the show continuing production from home. Mike Scully added that the writer's room for season 2 already began three weeks ago, with the first table read slated for next week.

"We had so much of the show done. We had established our characters. We had done so much recording by the time this pandemic hit," Poehler says of doing voice work for the show during the pandemic. "It would be hard to be at the bottom of show mountain right now, for sure."

Jones, who starred in Parks & Rec along with Poehler, said during the panel the one similarity she sees in the NBC hit sitcom and the Fox show is the "deep bench of characters." "But this is very much a family show," Jones clarifies. "We just hang out a lot and get in trouble."

Duncanville is a Fox animated series following 15- year-old Duncan (Poehler) as he navigates life with his overbearing mom, Annie (also Poehler), his dad, Jack (Ty Burrell), and friends (Rashida Jones, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro).

The Duncanville virtual panel is a part of this year's Comic-Con@Home, an effort to bring the regular San Diego Comic-Con, which sees 130,000 fans every July, to life after the in-person extravaganza was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Comic-Con@Home, will be held from July 23-26. Click here for all the movie and TV panels that will take place and a link where you can view them at the scheduled time.

