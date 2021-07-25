Doctor Who trailer teases new season, guest star appearance by Game of Thrones actor

Is it time for a new Doctor Who trailer? Brilliantly, it is!

A promo clip for the upcoming season of the beloved British time travel show premiered at Sunday's Doctor Who Comic-Con panel. The trailer features Who veterans Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, as well as new cast member John Bishop and guest star Jacob Anderson, who it was revealed on the panel will play a character named Vinder. Anderson is best known for appearing in Game of Thrones, but previously worked with Whittaker and Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall on the show Broadchurch.

During the panel, Chibnall announced that the new season of Doctor Who will feature an overarching story. "The big thing that we're going to be doing this year is, it's all one story," said Chibnall. "So every episode is a chapter of a bigger story. So we've changed the shape of the series for this year."

Panel moderator Melanie McFarland confirmed that the new season of Doctor Who is set to premiere on BBC America later this year.

See the new Doctor Who trailer above.