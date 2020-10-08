One image shows star Jodie Whittaker locked in an alien prison.

Doctor Who gives sneak peek at holiday special during New York Comic-Con panel

Thursday's Doctor Who panel at New York Comic-Con offered a glimpse of the time travel show's future with two first look images from the upcoming holiday special, titled "Revolution of the Daleks." One photo shows Jodie Whittaker's Doctor while the other features the Time Lord's three companions, Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Ryan (Tosin Cole).

In the holiday special, the Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek.

"As characters, we're back in Sheffield, not knowing where she's gone and trying to get on with our own lives," said Gill on the panel. "Yaz is struggling a little bit. We then do come across a plot that involves a Dalek and we go, Okay, she's taught us lots of things, but how are we going to fight a Dalek without a Doctor?"

"Revolution of the Daleks" premieres this season on BBC America. BBC America’s holiday programming schedule will once again include the annual tradition of a week-long Doctor Who marathon running from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.

See one of the images from "Revolution of the Daleks" above, and another below.

