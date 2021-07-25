Dexter revival gets premiere date, drops trailer during Comic-Con at Home panel

Showtime's Dexter revival has a premiere date.

Dexter: New Blood will premiere Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. The network confirmed the date and dropped a brand new teaser for the revival during a panel at Sunday's Comic-Con at home.

During the panel, which featured, producers, series star Michael C. Hall, and newcomer-to-the-series Julia Jones (of Westworld), Hall addressed why it was the right time to reboot the show. For him, it was wondering, "What the hell happened to this guy?"

"And I think enough time has passed, and the storytelling opportunities were a lot more interesting, I think, for having had some time between the end and now," he said on the SDCC panel, carried on the Comic-Con YouTube page.

When asked whether the negative reception to Dexter's 2013 finale played a role in the decision to revisit the series, Hall admitted, "It was a huge part of it." He explained, "Yeah, I think the ending was mystifying at best to people. Confounding, exasperating, frustrating, and on down the line of you know, negative adjectives. And I think this is a show that is very important to all of us, and the chance to revisit it and maybe, in the process, redefine the sense of the show's ending, the sense of the show's legacy more broadly, was certainly a part of our motivation. No doubt."

Hall also attributed the show's return to a "sense of readiness" on his part, and the opportunity to collaborate with showrunner of the first four seasons of Dexter, Clyde Phillips, and executive producers Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, who is directing six of the 10 new episodes.

The revival will jump in almost a decade after the series 8 finale, something Phillips said Hall pushed for."One of the things that we all agreed on, and Michael really insisted on it — he was completely right — is that this not be Dexter season 9; that we acknowledge that this is not the next moment after the lumberjack moment; that we acknowledge the truth, that time has passed — almost 10 years have passed — and we pick up [with] Dexter in another place, in another world, actually, as far away from Miami as possible."

With Dexter now living in a small town where everyone seems to know him, his serial killer abilities sound like they're thawing out — maybe.

Dexter Michael C. Hall in 'Dexter'

"Going back to the way the show ended, I think we see Dexter having made a choice to go into a sort of self-imposed exile," Hall said on the panel. "And I think he's doing a very, very long, protracted penance for the people who've died who were close to him, and not intended to be victims, because of how he'd been living, how he was playing fast and loose with the code, etc., etc.

As for Dexter's murderous urges, Hall said, "I think Dexter is maybe exercising the power of his restraint — that his ability to not do it is something that he fixates on as a new kind of power. It's the only way I can imagine him living without killing — if in fact, he hasn't been killing."

Jones is joining the series as Angela, the first female chief of police in Iron Lake, N.Y., the fictional town where the rival is set. She's also Dexter's girlfriend, though he is now going by Jim Lindsay (a nod to Dexter novels author Jeff Lindsay).

She has "a lot going on," Jones said of her character, adding that Angela has a "wonderful arc."

Phillips played coy on who from the original series will appear (though EW previously confirmed through a source that fan-favorite Jennifer Carpenter is returning).

"I will say that there will be some returning cast members from the original series that will make some people's brains explode," Phillips said, noting that everyone they called was ready to jump on board.

More to come...