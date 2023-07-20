Plus, the panel with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

That 70s Show display at San Diego Comic-Con Credit: Jillian Sederholm

EW has confirmed that the disgraced actor — who was found guilty in a May retrial of forcibly raping two women in separate incidents — does not appear in the life-size photos with the rest of the comedy's cast at the activation behind the Omni Hotel in San Diego. While he is briefly shown in the background of footage of the series' theme, he is largely erased from the rest of the fan photo op featuring a look back at the sitcom.

Masterson played Steven Hyde, best friend of Eric Forman (Topher Grace), on all eight seasons of the beloved sitcom. He was the only original That '70s Show main character to not appear in Netflix's revival, That '90s Show.

EW can also exclusively announce that the planned panel with stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith celebrating the milestone anniversary — which had been scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Saturday — has been cancelled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

That 70s Show display at San Diego Comic-Con Credit: Jillian Sederholm

Comic-Con attendees will still have the opportunity to see the iconic sitcom's original 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser throughout the weekend at the activation site, where That '70s Show giveaways will also be available.

That 70s Show display at San Diego Comic-Con Credit: Jillian Sederholm

Earlier this year, Masterson's rape retrial was conducted six months after the first was declared a mistrial. The That '70s Show star was convicted of two out of three counts of rape two weeks after closing arguments ended. The jury was deadlocked on a third count. The verdict came almost three years after Masterson was charged in June 2020 with "forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003." The actor, who pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations against him, did not testify at the retrial and faces up to 45 years in prison.

Tony Ortega was first to report the news of Masterson being absent from the Comic-Con activation.

—Additional reporting by Jillian Sederholm

