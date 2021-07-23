EW's Brave Warriors panelists remember their most embarrassing moments in Hollywood

Sadly, Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center remains closed to EW's annual Brave Warriors panel but that doesn't mean we stopped chatting with some of the most exciting heroes on TV today. For the second year in a row, EW has joined Comic-Con at Home by hosting a virtual Brave Warriors panel — but this year, we made it even more intimate.

Four men from the small screen — Alan Tudyk from Resident Alien, Nyambi Nyambi from The Good Fight, Clayton Cardenas from Mayans M.C., and Jamie Hector from Bosch — joined me for a wide-ranging discussion about their careers, their lives growing up, and those awkward first head-shots they took in Hollywood. As is always the tradition on Brave Warriors, I also asked the men to brag about their current roles, and then, ahem, apologize for an earlier one.

Nyambi, who plays an in-house investigator on The Good Fight, remembered doing background work on All My Children "for my mama." Tudyk, who plays an alien-turned-doctor on the SyFy comedy, portrayed a pedophile on CSI (and with a very precocious costar). Hector, who plays a homicide detective on Bosch, had to pretend he was a hurdler in a Spike Lee-directed commercial for the United Negro College Fund. And Cardenas, who plays a longtime MC club member on the FX biker drama, remembers a very amateurish moment on his first TV show, American Crime.

Watch the full video above.