Instead of in-person events, Comic-Con@Home will host virtual panels to preview upcoming releases.

All the movie and TV panels coming to at-home Comic-Con 2020

Comic-Con 2020 is canceled. Long live Comic-Con 2020.

Things are operating a little differently this year for what would've been the San Diego Comic-Con International convention. Movie studios and TV networks are still planning to preview their upcoming titles through panels, but more of the virtual kind instead of the grand-scale Hall H presentations that could spread coronavirus even more in the U.S. The good news? No badges required and no waiting in long lines (sometimes overnight).

Comic-Con@Home, as this year's festivities have been dubbed, will be held from July 23-26. Below are all the movie and TV panels that will take place.

(This article will be updated as more information and events are announced. Times are currently unknown.)

The Walking Dead: Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick hosts a virtual Q&A with The Walking Dead cast and crew around the season 10 finale, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now air later this year as a television special.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead universe present for the previous Walking Dead panels, will return to introduce the third original series from this world. Showrunner Matt Negrete will join cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

NOS4A2: Entertainment Weekly's own Clark Collis will moderate this panel on NOS4A2 season 2. Showrunner Jami O’Brien joins executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion: The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with actor Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television. Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas will make special appearances.

American Dad!: Supervising director Brent Woods will teach everyone how to draw your favorite American Dad characters from the show. Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler will also chat about the current season and the series’ upcoming 300th episode.

Bless the Harts: Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), Fortune Feimster (Brenda), and executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless the Harts characters while chatting about season 1 and the upcoming season 2.

Bob's Burgers: Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will be joined by Bob's Burgers cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy for a Q&A that will be sure to break some news on the coming season.

Duncanville: Executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, as well as Duncanville executive producer and star Amy Poehler join actors Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa for a first look at the season 2.

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow celebrate 350 episodes of Family Guy with a virtual table read!

Hoops: The voice cast of Netflix's new adult animated series gathered for "an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation" about what's coming. Talent includes Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman. New Girl star and Hoops guest voice star will moderate.

Next: Manny Coto (creator/executive producer), John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow preview the coming FOX show with a Q&A and preview of the opening scene.

The Simpsons: Writers Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson will talk about how they've adapted to developing The Simpsons season 32 in the social-distancing era.

Solar Opposites: Justin Roiland (Korvo), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel will talk all things Solar Opposites and debut a clip from season 2.

Stumptown: Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy join executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer season finale burning questions and tease the coming season.